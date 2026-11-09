WATCH: ‘You cannot fight radical Islam if it’s within your own government,’ charges Netanyahu November 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-you-cannot-fight-radical-islam-if-its-within-your-own-government-charges-netanyahu/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu again urged unity in forming a coalition government, calling on other parties to reject radical Islamists who cannot even condemn Hamas, the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 massacre. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/u0OLNo-F-qAkAz_H.mp4 Benjamin Netanyahugovernmentunity