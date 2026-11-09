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WATCH: ‘You cannot fight radical Islam if it’s within your own government,’ charges Netanyahu

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Prime Minister Netanyahu again urged unity in forming a coalition government, calling on other parties to reject radical Islamists who cannot even condemn Hamas, the perpetrators of the Oct. 7 massacre.

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