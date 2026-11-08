Iran threatens to ‘rain down hell’ as Trump warns US forces are ready to strike

Tehran presses its two-day proposal as Trump says renewed war is unlikely if negotiations advance.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would “rain down hell” if fighting with the United States resumes, invoking Republican losses in the US midterm elections as he pressed Washington to accept Iran’s two-day proposal for ending the conflict.

In a post on X, Araghchi called on the White House to respond to Tehran’s demands, including an end to the war on all fronts, while threatening a military response if Washington chooses to continue fighting.

“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own.”

He continued, “Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said renewed US military action against Iran was unlikely if Tehran moves toward a nuclear agreement and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, although he warned that American forces remain prepared to strike.

“It depends on whether they sign a strong deal,” Trump said, but made clear that “if necessary, we will hit them hard.”

Speaking to CNN, Trump said Iran was eager to reach an agreement and described further military intervention as improbable.

“The answer is highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation. Highly unlikely it will be necessary. I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don’t know how hard I hit them.”

“So it’s highly unlikely I’ll have to,” he continued. “They’re withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off.”

Despite the public warnings from Washington and Tehran, neither country nor Qatar, which has mediated negotiations, has disclosed the current status of the talks.

Trump also emphasized the American military presence in the region, saying US forces could launch additional attacks if ordered.

“We’re ready for it. I’ve got three aircraft carriers here. The other one just arrived. We have three. They’re fully locked and loaded,” he said.