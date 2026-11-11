Israeli ambassador’s son discharged from the hospital after ramming attack

A Palestinian terrorist rams Neriah Leiter, an IDF reservist stationed at the Maccabim checkpoint in central Israel. (X Screenshot)

For several weeks, Leiter was sedated and on a ventilator in the hospital’s general intensive care unit.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Neriah Leiter, who was critically wounded in a ramming attack more than a month ago, was discharged Wednesday from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

He has been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation facility for treatment of a traumatic brain injury. He is breathing on his own but remains unconscious.

Leiter is the son of Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, and the brother of Maj. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

According to Haaretz, he was wounded in a ramming attack at a checkpoint on Route 443 in September.

He arrived in the hospital’s trauma room in critical condition, and for many days his life was in immediate danger.

Teams of trauma specialists, neurosurgeons, and intensive care physicians fought to save him.

During his hospitalization he underwent several neurosurgical procedures and major orthopedic surgeries.

For several weeks, Leiter was sedated and on a ventilator in the hospital’s general intensive care unit, headed by Prof. Philip Levin.

Once his condition stabilized and he was out of immediate danger, he was moved to the neurological-neurosurgical intensive care unit headed by Dr. Stefan Mausbach.

There he was under the direct care of Dr. Yevgeny Karpov, a senior neurosurgeon specializing in trauma and intensive care.

Throughout his hospitalization, the hospital said doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and social workers monitored his condition and gave the family emotional and logistical support.

On his discharge, the medical teams said the family’s strength had been an inspiration and that they continue to hope and pray for his full and speedy recovery.

The Leiter family thanked “the medical teams at Shaare Zedek for the dedicated and professional care above and beyond.”

The family asked for privacy at this stage and called on the public to continue praying for Neriah’s recovery.