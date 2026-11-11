France bars Israeli regional council head Yossi Dagan over Jewish settlement activities

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan attends a press conference on the current security situation outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, August 22, 2023. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemns the entry ban as politically motivated and demands an explanation from the French government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

French authorities detained Yossi Dagan, head of Israel’s Samaria Regional Council, for questioning at a Paris airport and refused him entry to France, reportedly because of his involvement in expanding Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the decision, accusing France of excluding an elected Israeli official for political and ideological reasons and demanding an explanation from the French government.

According to a statement concerning the incident, immigration officials informed Dagan that he was prohibited from entering France.

During questioning, an officer reportedly linked the restriction to his leadership of the Samaria Regional Council and his activities promoting Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria.

The officer also reportedly cited Dagan’s involvement in efforts to reestablish Jewish communities in Gush Katif in the Gaza Strip.

When asked to provide a statement for the official record, Dagan responded: “I am proud to be a Jew and a Zionist who builds our historic homeland.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry strongly objected to the treatment of Dagan, describing the entry ban as politically motivated.

“Israel views with grave concern France’s decision to bar the entry of a law-abiding Israeli elected official on clearly political and ideological grounds. This is a completely unacceptable measure, and Israel will demand explanations from the French government and will consider its next steps accordingly.”

Dagan has led the Samaria Regional Council since 2015 and is a prominent supporter of extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

He has also advocated expanding Jewish communities throughout the territory.

His involvement in the issue dates back to Israel’s 2005 disengagement, when he was evacuated from Sa-Nur, a Jewish community in northern Samaria dismantled during the withdrawal.

Since then, Dagan has campaigned for the restoration of communities evacuated under the disengagement plan.

Following the October 7 massacre, he also publicly supported renewed Jewish settlement in Gaza, including the former Gush Katif communities.

France’s reported refusal to admit Dagan comes against a backdrop of longstanding European objections to Israeli settlement construction in Judea and Samaria.