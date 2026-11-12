WATCH: Mike Pence expresses ‘great concern’ over JD Vance’s position on Israel November 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pence-expresses-great-concern-over-jd-vances-position-on-israel/ Email Print Former Vice President Mike Pence sharply criticizes JD Vance over his stance on Israel, expressing “great concern” about what he is hearing from the vice president’s office. Calling Israel “our most cherished ally,” Pence warns that anti-Israel rhetoric from both the left and the right is a “thinly veiled excuse for antisemitism.” anti-Israel rhetoricJD VanceMike Pence