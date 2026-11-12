WATCH: IRGC general vows not one grain of enriched uranium will leave November 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-general-vows-not-one-grain-of-enriched-uranium-will-leave/ Email Print Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei vowed that not one grain of enriched uranium will leave Iran, threatening to hit U.S. bases in Europe if America attacks again. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/M1jI1InTI0uY64lm.mp4 enriched uraniumEuropeMohsen Rezaei