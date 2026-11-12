Search

WATCH: IRGC general vows not one grain of enriched uranium will leave

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irgc-general-vows-not-one-grain-of-enriched-uranium-will-leave/
Email Print

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei vowed that not one grain of enriched uranium will leave Iran, threatening to hit U.S. bases in Europe if America attacks again.

>