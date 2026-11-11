Iran producing 50 ballistic missiles monthly, has stockpile of 1,700 missiles

Collection of various Iranian ballistic missiles on display at the Military Museum of Tehran. (Shutterstock)

Despite conflict with US and Israel, and after months of tightening sanctions, Iran still has roughly half of its prewar ballistic missile production capacity – and an arsenal of 1,700 missiles.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Iran continues to manufacture approximately 50 ballistic missiles per month and retains an estimated arsenal of at least 1,700 missiles despite months of US and Israeli airstrikes targeting its military infrastructure, according to a Western intelligence assessment reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The assessment indicates that Tehran has preserved roughly half of its prewar missile production capacity, raising questions about the extent of the damage inflicted on Iran’s military industry during the war that began on February 28.

A Western official familiar with military intelligence reports told Bloomberg that Iran likely still possesses at least 1,700 ballistic missiles, providing it with significant retaliatory capabilities in the event of renewed large-scale hostilities.

The findings contrast with assessments offered by senior American officials, who have repeatedly emphasized the extensive destruction of Iran’s military and weapons production infrastructure.

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the administration’s military campaign, saying that more than 80% of Iran’s nuclear industrial infrastructure had been destroyed.

Hegseth also dismissed concerns that Tehran could rapidly rebuild its military capabilities, pointing to the destruction of weapons manufacturing facilities and the continued American blockade of Iran.

“When you combine that with almost no defense-industrial base, a limited nuclear-industrial base and the damage that was done before that, their ability to reconstitute is much less than ours,” Hegseth said.

However, military analysts cited by Bloomberg said Iran has continued assembling missiles using stockpiled components, even as American and Israeli attacks have substantially reduced its ability to manufacture new weapons on a large scale.

Jim Lamson, a former CIA analyst specializing in Iran and the Middle East and now a visiting research fellow at King’s College London, said Tehran may also retain thousands of Shahed-type attack drones.

Lamson cautioned that publicly available estimates of Iran’s remaining missile and drone stocks are “all over the map,” reflecting uncertainty about the country’s original arsenal and the number of weapons manufactured since the fighting began.

Israeli assessments before the war placed Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal at approximately 2,500 weapons. Bloomberg Economics estimates that Tehran has fired at least 2,200 ballistic missiles and more than 4,900 Shahed-type attack weapons since February 28.

The figures underscore the difficulty of determining Iran’s remaining stockpile, particularly given uncertainty over prewar inventories, wartime production and weapons destroyed on the ground.

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Iran appears to have made substantial progress in restoring its missile and drone capabilities.

“The Iranians have likely reconstituted a substantial amount of drones and missiles,” Panda told Bloomberg.

He suggested that Tehran could use its remaining arsenal to impose military and economic costs on Israel and the United States rather than attempt to match American military strength directly.

The intelligence assessment emerged as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled what it described as a newly constructed underground missile complex on Tuesday.

Iranian state media released footage showing Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi and IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brig. Gen. Majid Mousavi inspecting the facility, which reportedly contains ballistic and cruise missiles alongside their launch systems.

The location of the installation was not disclosed, and its operational capabilities could not be independently verified.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Iran has been relocating missile and drone production facilities underground to protect them against airstrikes, establishing protected manufacturing sites in addition to existing missile storage complexes.

During the unveiling, Abdollahi warned that Iran would respond forcefully to another American or Israeli attack.

“If the enemy makes another move against us, our response will extend beyond the region,” he said, according to Iran International.

Mousavi issued a similar warning, declaring that the IRGC was prepared to strike American and allied assets beyond the Middle East if necessary.

The continued production of Iranian missiles also poses challenges for American and allied air defense systems, which have expended large quantities of interceptors during the conflict.

According to Bloomberg Economics, American forces have used at least 1,000 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors in responding to Iranian attacks involving more than 6,000 weapons.

The interceptors, which cost approximately $4 million each, are manufactured at a rate of roughly 650 annually, making their replenishment a significant consideration in any renewed confrontation.

Western intelligence officials also told Bloomberg that Russia has supplied Iran with strike weapons, although the types and quantities involved remain unclear..