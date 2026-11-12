Trump, Netanyahu had ‘shouting match from hell’ over Iran war – report

President Donald Trump points to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly clashed over the weekend in a heated phone call over the conflict with Iran.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump reportedly engaged in a heated telephone confrontation over the future of the war against Iran, as disagreements grow between the two leaders over whether to resume large-scale military operations against Tehran.

The conversation, which is said to have taken place over the weekend, was described by sources familiar with the exchange as unusually contentious, with one telling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that it amounted to a “shouting match from hell.”

Netanyahu’s office strongly rejected the account, dismissing it as “fake news, complete nonsense.” A senior Israeli official confirmed that the conversation had taken place but insisted it was “very much not a difficult conversation.”

According to the report, the disagreement centered on Netanyahu’s efforts to persuade Trump to resume military strikes against Iran, while the president has increasingly favored allowing diplomatic negotiations and economic pressure to produce an agreement with Tehran.

The reported confrontation comes amid growing concerns among Israel’s regional neighbors that renewed American military action could trigger another round of Iranian retaliatory attacks and further destabilize the Middle East.

The Financial Times reported separately that Netanyahu has been contacting Trump almost daily in an effort to convince him to restart military operations.

“Netanyahu calls him every day,” a person briefed on the discussions told the newspaper, adding that officials opposed to another major military offensive have been seeking to counter the Israeli prime minister’s influence.

However, another source familiar with the Israeli position disputed suggestions that Netanyahu was conducting an organized lobbying campaign, while acknowledging that he supports renewed military action.

Netanyahu publicly reaffirmed his position on Tuesday during an address marking the inauguration of Israel’s 26th Knesset.

“The only way to remove this existential threat permanently is by toppling the regime of the ayatollahs,” Netanyahu said, warning that Iran was attempting to rebuild its nuclear capabilities despite the damage inflicted during the war.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed increasing reluctance to launch another major offensive, arguing that continued negotiations could secure an agreement without further escalation.

In an interview with CBS News‘ “60 Minutes” broadcast Sunday, Trump was asked whether he planned to intensify the war following the US midterm elections.

“Well, I’m not looking to. I don’t think there’s any reason to,” Trump responded.

Following a meeting Monday with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose government has been mediating contacts between Washington and Tehran, Trump indicated that another round of strikes was not currently necessary.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that American forces remained “locked and loaded” should negotiations fail, while expressing optimism about the prospects for a diplomatic settlement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a more cautious assessment of the negotiations, warning that Iranian demands had prevented meaningful progress.

“I wouldn’t say we’re on the verge of a breakthrough,” Rubio told reporters, describing some of Tehran’s proposals as “outrageous and ridiculous.”

The diplomatic effort is also facing resistance from several Gulf governments, which have urged Washington to avoid renewed hostilities amid fears that another escalation could provoke Iranian attacks against their territories and critical infrastructure.