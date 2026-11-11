WATCH: Sen. Fetterman claps back at ‘Hamas-loving’ Code Pink founder November 11, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-fetterman-claps-back-at-hamas-loving-code-pink-founder/ Email Print Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) blasted Code Pink founder Medea Benjamin as the “Hamas-loving wing” of the Democratic Party after she harassed him over his unwavering support for Israel and the war against Iran. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-10-22-42-38.mp4 Code PinkJohn Fetterman