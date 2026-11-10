Progressives launch nationwide campaign to recruit AOC for 2028 presidential run

Backed by hundreds of political and union leaders, the effort comes as democratic socialists consider formally urging her to run.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A progressive group launched a national campaign Monday to persuade Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to seek the presidency in 2028, seeking to capitalize on Democratic midterm victories and growing support for socialist candidates.

The initiative, called Ready for AOC, claims backing from 500 political and union leaders in 35 states.

Its organizers want to enlist 10,000 community leaders before the congresswoman decides whether to enter the race, according to The New York Times.

By Tuesday morning, however, the campaign website displayed 804 signatures.

Organizers say their immediate priority is building a nationwide political organization rather than raising campaign funds.

Spokesman Ravi Sahai told The New York Times that the network would be prepared to mobilize behind Ocasio-Cortez if she chooses to run.

Support for a potential candidacy is also gaining attention within the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), whose candidates recorded several victories in the midterms, including a win in a Republican-held seat in Tampa, Florida.

Whether the organization formally endorses an effort to recruit Ocasio-Cortez will be considered at the New York City chapter’s Nov. 14 convention, according to City & State New York.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has meanwhile argued that socialist politics can succeed nationally.

Asked by NBC whether Americans were ready for a socialist president, he answered “absolutely.”

Although Mamdani has reportedly discussed organizing a progressive coalition for 2028 with labor leaders, he has not publicly endorsed a candidate.

Ocasio-Cortez has taken a different approach to the presidential speculation, insisting that the immediate priority should be delivering results following the Democrats’ electoral victories.

“The last thing that people want to hear from me or any other politician is about the next election. What they actually want to hear from us is about what we are going to do with the electoral results they just gave us on Tuesday,” she told reporters Monday.

Early polling has nevertheless placed her among possible Democratic nominees, alongside Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff. Other prospective contenders include Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom and Ro Khanna.