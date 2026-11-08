US tightens squeeze on Iran with new task force

Adm. Brad Cooper speaks to members of the media during a press briefing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

The new unit expands U.S. enforcement beyond the naval blockade of Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

The United States moved on Saturday to further restrict Iran’s ability to move weapons and money, even as Qatar advanced a proposal that could open the door to an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. Central Command announced the formation of a new task force to stop Iran from using its land borders and the Caspian Sea for illicit shipments.

The unit, called Task Force Iron Gate, was established at the direction of CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

Based at CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, it comprises about 20 military and civilian personnel.

The task force will coordinate among U.S. government agencies to stop the transfer of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illicit revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

CENTCOM did not specify which crossings the unit would focus on, but highlighted Iran’s borders with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

“The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea,” Cooper said, adding that closer cooperation with other agencies will further constrain Iran’s ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish its military.

The new unit expands U.S. enforcement beyond the naval blockade of Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM says the blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

At the same time, Qatar is promoting a framework aimed at easing that pressure, though there is no indication that either the United States or Iran has agreed to it.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Washington would lift the naval blockade and release some of Iran’s frozen assets, which total about $8 billion.

In return, Tehran would allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency back into its nuclear facilities, including sites hit in U.S. and Israeli strikes where its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium are located.

Under the proposal, Iran would not be required to remove its highly enriched uranium immediately, with down-blending remaining an option.

Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the second day of the arrangement, The Guardian reported.