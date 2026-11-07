WATCH: Danon exposes Hamas extorting $2 million daily from Gaza aid

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon revealed that Hamas rakes in more than $2 million a day by extorting Gaza merchants who sell humanitarian aid.

Don’t let anyone lie to you: Israel allows humanitarian aid into Gaza. Hamas is the one extorting money from aid trucks. There will be no future for Gaza until Hamas is dismantled. https://t.co/0VvQ8E8e03

— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 5, 2026