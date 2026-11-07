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WATCH: Danon exposes Hamas extorting $2 million daily from Gaza aid

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Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon revealed that Hamas rakes in more than $2 million a day by extorting Gaza merchants who sell humanitarian aid.

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