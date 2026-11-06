Trump meets with defense chiefs; strikes on Iran may resume by Nov 9

November 9 emerges as a possible attack date due to unusually dark nighttime conditions.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump is weighing another major military offensive against Iran, holding two days of White House consultations with senior defense officials as American forces finalize preparations for renewed strikes, Fox News reported Thursday.

Senior administration officials confirmed that the meetings took place Wednesday and Thursday, although US Central Command has received no authorization to begin an operation.

November 9 has emerged as a possible date of military significance because a new moon is expected to provide exceptionally dark nighttime conditions, potentially benefiting certain operations.

Officials did not indicate that an attack had been ordered for that date.

Trump warned reporters in the Oval Office that further destruction could follow if Washington decides additional action is necessary against Iran’s nuclear program.

“I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country if possible, but I may have to. You’ll know very soon.”

The military preparations coincide with a new diplomatic initiative from Tehran.

Reuters reported that Iranian officials delivered a seven-point proposal to Washington through Qatari intermediaries Thursday, setting conditions for continued negotiations.

Iran is demanding financial compensation for war damage, the removal of economic sanctions, access to billions in frozen assets and an end to the American naval blockade.

Its remaining demands concern reduced US military deployments and a permanent end to hostilities, including fighting in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Washington is examining the proposal without having accepted its terms.

Meanwhile, additional American forces are approaching the region. According to Fox News, the Roosevelt carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deploying approximately 10,000 personnel.

Al Jazeera reported Wednesday that the carrier group was operating near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

US Central Command also released footage Thursday of F-35A fighters refueling over the Middle East, while the Pentagon distinguished recent defensive strikes against an Iranian island base from a broader military offensive.