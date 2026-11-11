US Treasury Secretary moved to military base over Iranian death threats – report

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Asheville, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly forced to relocate from his home to a military facility after intelligence agencies warned of Iranian assassination plots.

By World Israel News Staff

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base following threats against his life from Iran, amid growing warnings from American intelligence agencies about Iranian plots to assassinate US officials.

The move was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times, citing three people familiar with the matter, and was subsequently confirmed to Reuters by two sources.

Bessent, who has spearheaded the Trump administration’s economic campaign against Tehran, reportedly became a particularly prominent target as Washington intensified efforts to isolate Iran financially and restrict its international trade.

The precise nature and severity of the threats against the Treasury secretary remain unclear. However, the New York Times reported that American officials had recently determined that Iranian plots against current and former US officials had reached a more advanced stage.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed that the threats would not change Bessent’s approach toward Iran.

“The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats,” the spokesperson said, reaffirming his commitment to Operation Economic Outcast and the US blockade of Iranian ports.

According to Reuters, concerns about Bessent’s personal security increased after The Wall Street Journal published an aerial photograph of his Georgetown residence, allowing its location to be identified.

A source familiar with the matter criticized the disclosure, saying news organizations had a responsibility to exercise caution amid rising threats against government officials.

The relocation follows an October 23 intelligence warning issued by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe also receiving a copy.

“The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” Clayton wrote in the memorandum.

The intelligence chief said US agencies had received information from multiple channels indicating that Tehran had substantially intensified efforts to target American personnel.

The warning coincided with heightened security precautions at US diplomatic missions across the Middle East, including reductions in personnel at American facilities in Saudi Arabia following attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Bessent has played a leading role in Washington’s economic offensive against Tehran since the launch of Operation Economic Outcast on August 24.

The campaign seeks to cut Iran off from international financial networks, disrupt its oil exports and prevent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from accessing revenue used to support its military operations and regional allies.

Announcing the initiative in August, Bessent declared that Washington intended to “sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone.”

The Treasury Department has since introduced additional sanctions against Iranian financial intermediaries, shipping networks and foreign institutions accused of helping Tehran evade existing restrictions.

In an October 15 statement announcing further measures against Iran-linked banking networks, Bessent warned that the United States would continue tightening economic pressure.

“The noose is tightening around Iran’s economy, and not even Iran’s so-called allies can save it,” he said.

The measures form part of a broader American campaign that includes a naval blockade of Iranian ports and efforts to pressure Tehran into ending attacks on commercial shipping and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has remained largely closed since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, which has resulted in extensive destruction and the deaths of senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has repeatedly denied allegations that it is organizing attacks against American officials and other individuals on US soil.

US officials have also assessed that Tehran’s capabilities to conduct large-scale attacks inside the United States remain limited, according to the New York Times.