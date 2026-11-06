Netanyahu’s future uncertain as Eisenkot secures 67 endorsements to form government

Despite Eisenkot’s numerical advantage, neither political bloc currently has a clear path to a 61-seat governing majority. Herzog is exploring possible compromises, including a unity government, while the prospect of another election remains.

By World Israel News Team

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot has secured 67 recommendations to form Israel’s next government, surpassing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 53-seat bloc. President Isaac Herzog is expected to formally award the mandate on Sunday, November 8.

Eisenkot’s advantage depends heavily on the 19 seats won by Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List, which joined 48 opposition lawmakers in recommending him. However, several opposition leaders oppose forming a coalition with Arab parties, leaving Eisenkot without a clear governing majority.

Netanyahu faces an additional setback after longtime ultra-Orthodox ally United Torah Judaism declined to recommend him, amid tensions over military conscription legislation.

What happens next? Once granted the mandate, Eisenkot will have 28 days to assemble a coalition commanding at least 61 Knesset seats, with a possible 14-day extension. He could seek ultra-Orthodox support, negotiate a unity government, or attempt to secure backing from Arab parties.

If Eisenkot fails, Herzog could give Netanyahu or another lawmaker a chance to form a government. Should successive attempts collapse, Israel could face another election.

The new Knesset will be sworn in on November 10, while Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is approved.