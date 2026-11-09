WATCH: ‘Developing nukes are as easy as drinking water for Iran,’ boasts regime official

Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani boasted that building nuclear weapons is easy Iran, vowing the regime would produce them in abundance if Khamenei gives the order.

Former Iranian Deputy FM Mohammad-Javad Larijani: Developing Nuclear Weapons Is “As Easy as Drinking Water” for Us; If Khamenei Gives the Order, We Will Produce Them in Abundance; Iran Should Enrich Uranium to 80% and Suspend Its Operational Obligations Under the NPT without Withdrawing from It

— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 9, 2026