WATCH: ‘Developing nukes are as easy as drinking water for Iran,’ boasts regime official November 9, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-developing-nukes-are-as-easy-as-drinking-water-for-iran-boasts-regime-official/ Email Print Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani boasted that building nuclear weapons is easy Iran, vowing the regime would produce them in abundance if Khamenei gives the order. Former Iranian Deputy FM Mohammad-Javad Larijani: Developing Nuclear Weapons Is “As Easy as Drinking Water” for Us; If Khamenei Gives the Order, We Will Produce Them in Abundance; Iran Should Enrich Uranium to 80% and Suspend Its Operational Obligations Under the NPT without Withdrawing from It — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 9, 2026 IranMohammad-Javad LarijaniNuclear missiles