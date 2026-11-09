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WATCH: ‘Developing nukes are as easy as drinking water for Iran,’ boasts regime official

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Former Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Larijani boasted that building nuclear weapons is easy Iran, vowing the regime would produce them in abundance if Khamenei gives the order.

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