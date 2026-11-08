WATCH: Hezbollah weapons found steps from UN Posts in southern Lebanon November 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-weapons-found-steps-from-un-posts-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print IDF troops found caches of Kalashnikovs, rockets, RPG launchers, and a PK machine gun in a civilian home and a warehouse in southern Lebanon, just 200 and 100 meters from a UN post. In a nearby village, IDF forces also uncovered a Hezbollah operational apartment stocked with observation and combat gear about 250 meters from another UN position. HezbollahIDFLebanon