IDF archives reveal Ben-Gurion wished Gaza would be ‘swallowed by the sea’

The remark reflects the deep frustration surrounding the territory and its hostile population.

By David Israel, TPS

Newly released documents from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) archives reveal that Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, wished for Gaza to disappear into the sea.

The documents surfaced as the country marks the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Sinai Campaign.

The historical material sheds light on Ben-Gurion’s views toward the Gaza Strip, which became a major security concern following Israel’s establishment and the Arab-Israeli wars.

The documents include a striking statement in which Ben-Gurion said he wished Gaza would be “swallowed by the sea.”

The remark reflects the deep frustration surrounding the territory and its hostile population.

The archival revelations offer a glimpse into the strategic and political thinking of Israel’s founding leadership during a period of regional conflict.

The Sinai Campaign, launched in October 1956, saw Israeli forces capture the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula.

They withdrew months later under heavy international pressure.