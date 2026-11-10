Israeli defense chief visits Morocco to expand military cooperation

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, meets with Moroccan defense officials. (MOD)

The two countries have also held joint training exercises between their militaries.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel is seeking to expand its defense relationship with Morocco, with a senior Defense Ministry delegation visiting Rabat for talks with top Moroccan military and security officials.

The delegation, led by Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram on behalf of Defense Minister Israel Katz, met with senior representatives from Moroccan defense and intelligence services and the Royal Palace.

“Morocco is not just another defense partner. It is much more than that,” Baram said.

He cited “trust, mutual respect, Jewish heritage, and deep historical ties between our peoples” as foundations of the relationship.

Israel and Morocco restored diplomatic relations in 2020 and signed a defense cooperation memorandum in November 2021.

Since then, Israeli defense companies have secured contracts with Morocco, primarily through government-to-government agreements, while also participating in joint ventures intended to develop Morocco’s domestic defense industry.

The two countries have also expanded military cooperation, including joint training between the Israel Defense Forces and Moroccan forces.

During the visit, Baram is scheduled to inaugurate Israel’s permanent Defense Attaché Office in Rabat, headed by Col. Sharon Itach, the first Israeli officer to hold the post permanently.