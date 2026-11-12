Trump tells Vance: ‘We don’t need a deal with Iran’

President Donald Trump orders Vice President JD Vance to focus his efforts on fighting corruption instead of conducting negotiations with Tehran.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has instructed Vice President JD Vance to focus his attention on alleged widespread corruption in Democratic-led cities and states, while declaring that the United States no longer needs to reach an agreement with Iran.

In a November 12 post on Truth Social, Trump accused Democratic leaders of overseeing massive theft of government funds, claiming that addressing the alleged corruption could allow the federal government to balance its budget.

“I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.,” Trump wrote.

“The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month.”

“Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!”

The president also claimed that the United States already controls Iran’s financial resources and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that Washington has little reason to continue negotiations with Tehran.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

The announcement comes just over a week after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a major setback to Trump’s second-term agenda.

Following the election, Vance publicly attributed the Republican defeat largely to public dissatisfaction with the administration’s war against Iran.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote on X on November 4.

The vice president argued that Americans who supported Trump in 2024 had turned against Republicans over the Iran conflict, rising living costs, and dissatisfaction with US foreign policy, including Washington’s relationship with Israel.

Vance also called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, a position that contrasts with Trump’s latest declaration that an agreement with Tehran is no longer necessary.

The two countries remain at odds over the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade of Iranian ports, sanctions, and Iran’s nuclear program.

Qatar has been mediating efforts to end the conflict, although negotiators have reported substantial disagreements and no final peace agreement has been announced.

The United States has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports and asserted control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, although attacks on commercial vessels have continued.