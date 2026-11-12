WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed reveals he’ll swear into office on a Quran November 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abdul-el-sayed-reveals-hell-swear-into-office-on-a-quran/ Email Print Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed vowed to be sworn in on a Quran when he takes his seat but said he has not yet decided which specific copy he will use. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/1lt6zy9O0P5-VFeE.mp4 Abdul El-SayedCongressQuranRadical Islam