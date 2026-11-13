WATCH: Trump – ‘Iran is an evil empire, we knocked the hell out of them’ November 13, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-iran-is-an-evil-empire-we-knocked-the-hell-out-of-them/ Email Print In an interview with podcaster and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, President Trump called Iran an evil regime that has killed thousands of innocent people and threatened to knock out its energy and other infrastructure in just three days. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/iw_WeXtFYRYYkHfJ.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/fzIBH44wo_8hkaey.mp4 Donald TrumpIranStephen A. Smith