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WATCH: Trump – ‘Iran is an evil empire, we knocked the hell out of them’

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In an interview with podcaster and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, President Trump called Iran an evil regime that has killed thousands of innocent people and threatened to knock out its energy and other infrastructure in just three days.

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