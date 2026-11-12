Netanyahu briefs Eisenkot on security following appeal to attorney general for intelligence updates

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Eisenkot sought intelligence updates and warned against military action opposed by security chiefs.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot held a security briefing Thursday in Jerusalem to discuss Israel’s military and diplomatic situation, following Eisenkot’s demand for regular intelligence updates and growing concerns about renewed fighting with Iran.

The meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office was announced in a joint statement by Netanyahu and Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party. Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, Netanyahu’s military secretary, was also scheduled to attend.

Eisenkot had appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday, seeking her intervention to secure access to continuing security assessments. He argued that his status as the lawmaker tasked with forming a government, combined with the absence of an official opposition leader, warranted regular briefings.

In his letter, Eisenkot cautioned against military decisions lacking immediate urgency that could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy.

He also urged Netanyahu to avoid placing senior security officials in “a grave constitutional conflict.”

Although Eisenkot did not explicitly refer to Iran, his appeal followed reports that Netanyahu was advocating military action against Tehran despite objections from security chiefs.

Separately, Israeli political and defense officials held several high-level discussions Wednesday concerning possible developments involving Iran.

Military planners are examining scenarios in which negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapse, potentially triggering hostilities with little advance warning.

Officials are concerned that either country could initiate military action soon after diplomatic efforts fail, sharply limiting the time available for preparations.

Washington has explored additional diplomatic avenues over the past two weeks in an attempt to secure an agreement with Iran.

During the same period, Israeli defense agencies have assessed potential responses to an unsuccessful negotiating process or an unexpected Iranian attack.

One possibility under consideration involves Israeli preemptive action if Tehran attempts to renew missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Security assessments have also raised concerns about Iranian strikes against American military installations and interests during another confrontation.

Those potential targets include US facilities inside Israel, where thousands of American military personnel are stationed alongside advanced weapons systems and military aircraft.