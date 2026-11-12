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WATCH: Anti-Israel influencer rages at Walmart Chanukah display, calls it an ‘apartheid shrine’

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An anti-Israel influencer erupted at Walmart after spotting items on sale for the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, branding the entire holiday display an “apartheid shrine.”

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