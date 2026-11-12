WATCH: Anti-Israel influencer rages at Walmart Chanukah display, calls it an ‘apartheid shrine’ November 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-influencer-rages-at-walmart-chanukah-display-calls-it-an-apartheid-shrine/ Email Print An anti-Israel influencer erupted at Walmart after spotting items on sale for the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, branding the entire holiday display an “apartheid shrine.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/quQjLhsgP6n5Wd-q.mp4 apartheidChanukahWalmart