As Iran chokes Hormuz, Egypt’s energy crisis could become Israel’s problem

The reality is mutual: Egypt needs reliable Israeli gas, but Israel needs a stable neighbor, an operational export market, and secure energy infrastructure that remains exposed to regional warfare.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, announced on Tuesday that the United States must implement Tehran’s seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.

As Americans voted in midterm elections, that stance reinforced severe uncertainty across energy markets.

While shipping has not halted entirely, obstruction of a waterway carrying a quarter of seaborne oil and nearly one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas trade has kept oil volatile and pushed spot LNG prices to levels unseen since the 2022-23 crisis.

For debt-burdened Egypt, this standoff carries acute danger. For Israel, strategic consequences extend beyond fuel prices.

The International Energy Agency confirms the scale of Cairo’s vulnerability across distinct assessment periods.

In its second-quarter 2026 Gas Market Report, the agency documented that since regional hostilities erupted, Egypt’s monthly energy-import bill more than doubled and its natural gas import bill nearly tripled, driven by emergency spot purchases of LNG to offset falling domestic production and reduced pipeline flows.

In a separate commentary on November 3, the IEA noted that Egypt’s fuel-import costs had nearly doubled between January and June 2026.

Every spot cargo purchased abroad directly drains foreign currency from an overburdened treasury.

This economic squeeze explains the anxiety surrounding domestic power supplies.

On October 22, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly outlined a hypothetical worst-case scenario involving six-to-eight-hour electricity cuts if the government could not secure sufficient financing to purchase petroleum products at elevated prices within existing budget allocations.

Although the Cabinet promptly clarified that remarks were taken out of context and confirmed no decision had been made to institute blackouts, the administration previously mandated early shop closures and dimmed streetlights.

These conservation steps reveal tangible structural strain without indicating an immediate collapse.

Egypt’s vulnerability stems from a decade of unbalanced, debt-financed economic policy.

Since Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took power in 2014, the state has borrowed heavily to fund capital-intensive mega-projects, including the New Administrative Capital in the desert.

Concurrently, military-affiliated companies have expanded their commercial dominance across key sectors.

As the International Monetary Fund has documented, military-owned businesses enjoy distinct institutional advantages, including special tax exemptions, access to prime state-owned land, preferential licensing procedures, and low-cost labor.

This extensive military commercial footprint crowds out private investment and productivity growth when Egypt urgently requires competitive, export-led private enterprise.

The resulting fiscal bind is documented in Egypt’s official economic data. External debt rose from $46.1 billion in mid-2014 to approximately $166.75 billion in the second quarter of 2026.

In the approved FY2026/27 budget, debt servicing dominates national spending, allocating 2.808 trillion Egyptian pounds to principal repayments and 2.420 trillion pounds to interest.

Together, these obligations represent approximately 63.9 percent of total budget uses, while interest alone accounts for roughly 46.6 percent of ordinary government expenditure.

An independent analysis by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights demonstrates that interest payments, measured as a share of gross domestic product, exceed combined budgetary allocations for public healthcare, education, civil service wages, and essential food and energy subsidies.

These fiscal realities directly erode household resilience. The Egyptian pound, which traded at 7.14 to the US dollar in mid-2014, traded around 55.3 to the dollar on November 3.

Urban consumer inflation stood at 13.9 percent year-on-year in September; while that represented a slight drop from 14.5 percent in August, monthly inflation climbed by 1.3 percent, signaling persistent price pressure on food and staples.

The World Bank’s baseline national poverty rate remains 33.5 percent based on 2021/22 data, with poverty estimated to have risen by five percentage points through 2024.

Although net international reserves reached $57.35 billion in September, heavy debt repayments constrain financial flexibility.

For Israel, Egypt’s energy balance is a central national security matter.

Despite Egypt’s attempts to boost output, including a 2026 licensing round offering 14 exploration areas through state energy authorities and exploration work by majors such as Chevron, field depletion has created a persistent gas deficit.

To power electric turbines and supply industrial plants, Cairo relies on domestic extraction, imported LNG, and pipeline gas from Israel’s Tamar and Leviathan fields.

The IEA notes pipeline supplies from Israel normally constitute approximately 45 percent of Egypt’s gas imports.

Industry estimates for September indicated that Israeli pipeline gas represented roughly 14.5 percent of Egypt’s total daily domestic consumption.

Crucially, this cross-border flow represents strategic interdependence rather than unilateral Israeli leverage.

The limits of this lever were demonstrated in March 2026, when Israeli pipeline exports to Egypt dropped close to zero after production at Leviathan and Karish was suspended on February 28 during hostilities, while Tamar remained operational.

Exports returned to normal pre-crisis volumes after Leviathan resumed operations on April 2. The temporary cutoff forced Cairo to contract expensive emergency LNG shipments, straining state finances.

The reality is mutual: Egypt needs reliable Israeli gas, but Israel needs a stable neighbor, an operational export market, and secure energy infrastructure that remains exposed to regional warfare. Energy flows serve both capitals.

Compounding Egypt’s challenges are two distinct maritime crises in separate waterways. While Iranian restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz drive up energy prices, insecurity around Bab el-Mandeb threatens the Suez Canal, a vital source of foreign currency.

Houthi attacks previously crippled canal traffic, but the waterway recovered by late summer: August 2026 recorded 1,358 transits, up 27 percent year-on-year, yielding $567.1 million in monthly tolls.

Renewed escalation could extinguish that rebound. On October 26, Egypt’s parliament authorized defensive measures for Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Yemen’s government alleged on November 3 that 21 foreign specialists, including 14 experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and seven from Hezbollah, are directing Houthi strikes, menacing Egypt’s primary maritime trade corridor.

These economic pressures intersect with a delicate domestic political transition.

On October 17, Sisi announced that his presidential term would end in 2030, adding that this would happen “if I am still alive.” He pledged not to amend the Constitution again to prolong his tenure.

As Chatham House’s Ahmed Aboudouh has noted, if Sisi follows through and leaves peacefully, he would become the first Egyptian president to leave office without dying in power, being imprisoned or facing an uprising.

Alongside his departure pledge, Sisi proposed a 30-month leadership qualification program hosted by the Egyptian Military Academy for doctorate holders aged 40 to 50, with exemptions for six-year government veterans.

Aboudouh argues this arrangement potentially entrenches military guardianship under Article 200.

Israeli decision-makers must view relations with Cairo through this clear-eyed strategic prism. Border security coordination has remained vital, and Egyptian forces waged extensive campaigns against jihadists in northern Sinai.

Yet historical cross-border smuggling networks into Gaza operated for years through local clans and Hamas with local, and at times official, security complicity around Rafah, as detailed in research by Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

Furthermore, a 2025 study by the Jewish People Policy Institute examining roughly 4,000 opinion pieces across state-controlled newspapers Al-Ahram and Al-Gomhuria revealed that 87 percent of articles discussing Israel were negative, illustrating that coordination coexists with a hostile media climate.

Israel should neither welcome Egyptian economic distress nor assume internal weakness yields strategic concessions. An unstable Egypt would jeopardize border security, complicate counter-smuggling, and stress the 1979 peace treaty underpinning Israel’s southern defense.

Israeli gas exports cannot buy affection, but they provide an essential anchor of stability. Policymakers must treat Egypt’s economic resilience as an integral component of national defense, maintaining military communication, demanding vigilance in Sinai, and safeguarding offshore energy platforms.

Israel must also recognize the limits of its leverage: Cairo possesses alternative LNG suppliers, and Israel cannot insulate facilities from regional war.

Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb are not the same crisis, and Egypt is not collapsing. But they expose different vulnerabilities: one raises the cost of keeping the lights on; the other threatens revenue that helps pay the bills.

As Sisi navigates succession toward 2030, Israel’s security requires an Egyptian neighbor capable of withstanding the storm.