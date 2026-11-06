WATCH: IDF Homefront Command launches its largest drill in nearly 5 years November 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-homefront-command-launches-its-largest-drill-in-nearly-5-years/ Email Print In its largest drill in nearly five years, the IDF Homefront Command launched “Orange Dawn,” an exercise preparing emergency response units for a wide range of multi-front scenarios, including rescue operations. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/beqatuXZvCw6au5m.mp4 Home Front CommandIDFmilitary exercise