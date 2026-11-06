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WATCH: IDF Homefront Command launches its largest drill in nearly 5 years

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In its largest drill in nearly five years, the IDF Homefront Command launched “Orange Dawn,” an exercise preparing emergency response units for a wide range of multi-front scenarios, including rescue operations.

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