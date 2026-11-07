Republicans criticize Trump’s abrupt plan to end US military aid to Israel

Netanyahu proposed a 10-year transition, but Trump wants to end military assistance by December 2026.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s plan to end nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance to Israel by December 2026 has prompted criticism from Republicans in Israel and renewed questions about the future of American defense funding following Democrats’ takeover of Congress.

Trump announced the cutoff during a November 3 Election Day appearance on “Fox & Friends,” arguing that Israel could purchase weapons without American financial assistance.

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don’t need it?” Trump asked, referring to Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who opposes unconditional assistance to Israel.

El-Sayed subsequently defeated Republican Mike Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. Democrats also secured majorities in both the House and Senate.

Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, criticized the timing of Trump’s announcement.

“I think it was not particularly prudent for him to do so,” Zell told The Media Line.

Zell also questioned the accelerated timetable, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had advocated ending American grants over 10 years rather than immediately.

The existing $38 billion agreement, signed in 2016, allocates $3.3 billion annually for military procurement and $500 million for joint missile-defense programs until September 30, 2028.

According to the Congressional Research Service, Congress retains control over appropriations despite the agreement between Washington and Jerusalem.

In July, the House rejected legislation seeking to eliminate US assistance to Israel. However, nearly half of House Democrats supported the measure, with more voting in favor than against.

Several Democratic lawmakers said they backed the proposal despite opposing its reductions in humanitarian assistance.

The vote exposed substantial divisions within the Democratic Party over longstanding American financial support for Israel, raising questions about future congressional funding decisions now that Democrats control both chambers.

Israel’s Defense Ministry had announced negotiations with Washington on May 6 over a successor agreement emphasizing joint research, weapons manufacturing and investment.

Netanyahu’s proposed transition envisioned reducing dependence on American grants while expanding bilateral defense cooperation, rather than abruptly ending the existing arrangement.