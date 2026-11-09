Trump: American voters ‘incredibly, greatly dislike’ Israel

An anti-Israel protester holds up a burnt Israeli flag during a May Day protest in Los Angeles. (X Screenshot)

Several Democratic candidates who won in November campaigned on platforms critical of Israel and U.S. support.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump suggested that growing hostility toward Israel among American voters may have contributed to the Republican Party’s poor performance in the recent U.S. midterm elections, pointing to what he described as an “incredibly” widespread dislike of the Jewish state.

The Republican Party is generally viewed as more supportive of Israel than the Democrats, whose progressive, far-left wing has increasingly adopted critical and, in some cases, openly hostile rhetoric toward the Jewish state in recent years.

During an interview with 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday, Trump was asked about the factors behind the Republicans’ disappointing showing, which saw several traditionally Republican strongholds flip to Democratic candidates.

Trump initially attributed the party’s poor performance to his absence from the ballot, but went on to discuss what he believes are the main sources of voter dissatisfaction.

Voters “didn’t like the war” with Iran, Trump said, adding that “they didn’t like the fact that [the price of] gasoline went up.”

He then raised the issue of Israel, saying that “there’s a great dislike — incredibly — for Israel,” although he did not elaborate on the comment.

Trump’s remarks appeared to suggest that the Republican Party’s traditionally close relationship with Israel may have become a political liability among some American voters, potentially contributing to the party’s electoral setbacks.

Several Democratic candidates who scored significant victories in November campaigned on platforms critical of Israel and U.S. support for the Jewish State. Among them was Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who has accused Israel of crimes against humanity.

El-Sayed praised Trump after the president said the United States would end all foreign aid to Israel by the end of 2026.

“I think the president is actually right on this policy,” El-Sayed said.

“I’d also like to see us stop selling weaponry that gets used to do the worst things, including genocide and apartheid, to Israel,” he added.