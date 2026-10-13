WATCH: Trump mocks ‘Gays for Palestine’ after spotting Palestinian flag

President Trump mocked “Gays for Palestine” at an Ohio rally after spotting a Palestinian flag in the crowd, exposing what Hamas in Gaza would actually do to people like that.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "’Gays for Palestine’ — you know what they do if you happen to be gay? They throw you off the top of a building." https://t.co/iVdBOx5bxN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2026