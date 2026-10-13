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WATCH: Trump mocks ‘Gays for Palestine’ after spotting Palestinian flag

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President Trump mocked “Gays for Palestine” at an Ohio rally after spotting a Palestinian flag in the crowd, exposing what Hamas in Gaza would actually do to people like that.

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