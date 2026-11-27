Rep. Randy Fine renews call to strip Mamdani of US citizenship and deport him

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference after attending a round table with local community leaders in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

The Florida congressman accuses the New York City mayor of lying on his immigration paperwork.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., renewed his call Thursday for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be stripped of his US citizenship and deported, alleging that the mayor made false statements on his immigration paperwork during the naturalization process.

Speaking on Newsmax on Thursday, Fine argued that the US should review cases in which citizenship may have been granted to applicants who committed fraud or violated naturalization requirements.

“I think Zohran Mamdani should be deported,” Fine said.

Fine also accused Mamdani of exploiting his position as mayor to advise illegal immigrants on obtaining taxpayer-funded assistance that would enable them to remain in the country.

Fine described immigration as “the single most important issue facing America” and warned that failure to address it could destroy the country.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani became a naturalized US citizen in 2018 and took office as New York City mayor on January 1, 2026.

Fine and Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., previously raised questions about Mamdani’s eligibility for citizenship during the 2025 New York City mayoral race. The lawmakers called on the Department of Justice to examine his naturalization records in light of allegations concerning his political affiliations and previous public statements.

Mamdani has previously rejected efforts to challenge his citizenship and has spoken out against what he considers widespread Islamophobia.

As mayor, Mamdani has been an outspoken opponent of federal immigration enforcement efforts, particularly the tactics employed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Wednesday, Mamdani publicized a free legal hotline offering immigration assistance in New York. In a social media post published in both English and Arabic, he pledged to continue opposing ICE enforcement actions affecting the city’s residents.

“ICE does not take a day off from tearing New York City’s families apart. We won’t take a day off from fighting back,” Mamdani said in the post.