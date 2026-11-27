United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization is a key condition for joining an Eisenkot-led coalition.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas is reportedly preparing to declare Hamas a terrorist organization during a Channel 12 interview with Dana Weiss on Saturday night, addressing a key requirement for his party to enter a prospective coalition led by Gadi Eisenkot.

Abbas confirmed that Hamas’ classification would be discussed during the broadcast but asked media outlets to base their coverage on his actual remarks.

Negotiations over Ra’am’s potential participation in government have included demands from Abbas for a genuine partnership with the change bloc.

Ynet reported about two and a half weeks ago that Abbas had expressed preliminary agreement to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Questioned recently at the President’s Residence about his reluctance to make such a declaration, Abbas cited security concerns.

“Leave me some space to protect myself and my family. In a certain aspect, this is a matter of life and death.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Abbas of misrepresenting his position for political gain.

“Mansour Abbas hasn’t suddenly discovered, after three years, that those who raped, massacred, burned, abused, and kidnapped are a terrorist organization,” Ben-Gvir said.

He also accused Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot of sacrificing Israel’s interests to gain power.

“Eisenkot is willing to buy into this charade and compromise Israel’s security just to secure a seat in power. It is a disgrace. We will fight with all our might to thwart the formation of this ‘government of destruction,'” he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich similarly questioned Abbas’ intentions, alleging that his anticipated declaration reflected tactics employed by the Muslim Brotherhood to acquire political influence.

Both ministers invoked the Islamic concept of taqiyya, which they characterized as permitting deception to achieve political objectives.

“Abbas seeks to join the government in order to dismantle Israel from within,” Smotrich said.

“To achieve this, he will tell any lie required of him. We must not fall into this trap or form a disastrous government that relies on Israel’s enemies,” he said.