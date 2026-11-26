Israel says Hamas using Gaza hospital for interrogations, torture

Eighty-five percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror according to IDF figures.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Hamas is using Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital to interrogate and torture Palestinian civilians, Israeli authorities said Thursday, citing newly disclosed intelligence findings.

The hospital, also known as Al-Ma’amadani, is located in the Zeitoun neighborhood of northern Gaza and was founded in the late 19th century.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives have turned the medical facility into a center for military and governing activities.

Hamas has also converted parts of the hospital into a secured interrogation and torture facility, where Gazan civilians are questioned and abused.

The military said the hospital had previously been closed following complaints about Hamas and Islamic Jihad activity on its premises.

However, the two terror groups subsequently continued operating there covertly, according to the intelligence findings.

Eighty-five percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror according to IDF figures.

As reported by The Press Service of Israel in 2023, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center.

Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages inside the hospital, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnel shafts.

Other Palestinians told Israeli interrogators Hamas deeply embedded itself in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals and clinics as a base for attacks.