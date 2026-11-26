WATCH: Israeli, US forces hold first-ever joint anti-drone trial November 26, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-us-forces-hold-first-ever-joint-anti-drone-trial/ Email Print In a historic first, Israeli and American forces put about 20 cutting-edge air defense systems to the test in a joint trial aimed at understanding and defeating the growing drone threat. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/7YjbQgwkpZX1X6mt.mp4 air defenseDroneIsrael-US collaboration