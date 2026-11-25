WATCH: U.S. Ambassador extends Thanksgiving greetings from Jerusalem November 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-u-s-ambassador-extends-thanksgiving-greetings-from-jerusalem/ Email Print U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee released a Thanksgiving message in which he and his wife thanked Israel for hosting them, making them feel at home and giving them the chance to live in the Land of the Bible. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/07N3DzqWAs3VsPs.mp4 JerusalemMike HuckabeeThanksgiving