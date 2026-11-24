Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Just 2.6% of Palestinians prefer Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister, while nearly 60% want to see Gadi Eisenkot as premier, new poll shows.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Nearly six in ten Palestinians in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip would prefer to see former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot replace Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister, according to a newly published Palestinian public opinion survey.

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO), found that 59% of respondents preferred Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, compared to just 2.6% who favored Netanyahu.

Another 37.4% said they preferred neither Israeli leader, while 1% were undecided.

The survey was conducted between November 6 and 18, following Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election, and included telephone interviews with 305 Palestinian adults, including 190 residents of Judea and Samaria and 115 residents of the Gaza Strip.

The poll had a response rate of 62% and a theoretical margin of error of 5.61 percentage points.

Preferences were remarkably consistent across the two territories, with Eisenkot favored by 58.9% of respondents in Judea and Samaria and 59.1% of those in Gaza.

The findings were published as Eisenkot continues negotiations with several Israeli political factions in an effort to assemble a governing coalition and end Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister.

Dr. Nabil Kukali, founder and president of the PCPO, cautioned against interpreting the results as an endorsement of Eisenkot’s political agenda, suggesting that the findings may instead reflect widespread dissatisfaction with Netanyahu and his government’s policies.

“A preference for Eisenkot may reflect a desire to move beyond policies associated with Netanyahu,” Kukali said.

The survey also found that 68.2% of respondents anticipated positive changes in Israeli policy toward the Palestinians under an Eisenkot-led government, although fewer than one-third expected substantial changes.

Some 17.4% anticipated a continuation of existing Israeli policies, while 14.1% expected the government to adopt a tougher approach.

When asked what they believed would be Eisenkot’s principal policy priority regarding the Palestinians, 36.4% anticipated efforts to end the war in Gaza, while 28.9% expected an emphasis on improving Palestinian economic and living conditions.

Another 14.8% expected Eisenkot to prioritize military and security operations, while 11.8% anticipated a focus on Israeli communities and territorial control in Judea and Samaria.

More than half of those surveyed expected an Eisenkot government to either freeze or restrict Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria.

By contrast, 23% anticipated that construction would continue at its current pace, while 19% expected it to accelerate.

Despite the relatively widespread optimism regarding a potential change of government in Israel, Eisenkot, who served as IDF chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, has rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state under his prospective government.

During the recent election campaign, Eisenkot also expressed support for implementing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace framework, while insisting that Hamas must be fully disarmed before reconstruction and the restoration of civilian governance can proceed.

The Palestinian survey nevertheless found that 70.5% of respondents believed renewed peace negotiations with Israel were possible.

Nearly 60% expressed some degree of willingness to support peaceful and stable relations with Israel, including 42% who said they were strongly willing to do so.

Asked what steps Israel could take to begin rebuilding trust, 63.3% identified ending the war in Gaza and establishing conditions conducive to peace.

Kukali emphasized that the preference for Eisenkot should not obscure the considerable proportion of Palestinians who rejected both Israeli leaders.

He also cautioned that a leadership change in Jerusalem would not necessarily translate into improved relations between Israelis and Palestinians.