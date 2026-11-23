The Times gave the anti-Israel activist 13 minutes to sound off about how its coverage is too friendly to Israel.

By Ira Stoll, The Washington Free Beacon

The New York Times assistant managing editor for standards and trust, Patrick Healy, has posted a 13-minute video conversation with an Arab-American activist in which the activist complains about how “Israeli occupation and the violence of that occupation against Palestinians has been so normalized, has been going on for so long, that it has become somewhat invisible.”

During the conversation, framed as part of a series in which the Times engages with readers critical of its coverage, Healy gently pushes back but also concedes some of the activist’s points, in the process throwing some of his own hardworking colleagues under the bus and damaging whatever trust the paper had with pro-Israel readers.

To pro-Israel readers—and, actually, to anyone with any working brain cells who has been paying the slightest bit of attention to what the paper is publishing—the Times hasn’t been rendering Palestinian suffering “invisible,” it has instead been singlemindedly obsessing over it.

The activist, Omar Baddar, is identified by the Times in a video as “a Palestinian American political analyst and a member of the National Policy Council at the Arab American Institute.”

The Times gave him 13 minutes to sound off about how its coverage is too friendly to Israel.

Baddar accuses the Times of trying to “whitewash some of the worst crimes in history.”

In the Times video, Baddar likens Israel to racist American segregationists and to the perpetrators of the genocide in Rwanda.

“When we think of the American South in the 1950s, nobody calls that the era of the black-white conflict in America. We call it the era of Jim Crow segregation. We define it by the injustice that was driving the issue at the time.”

“There is a consensus about the fact that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid and now in the past couple of years of the crime of genocide,” Baddar says.

“It seems missing, largely missing at least I would say, from the New York Times coverage on this issue … which I read as reluctance to be critical of Israel.”

In the Times video, Baddar also—unchallenged by Healy—describes Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as “a man who is accused of genocide. This is a man who has an I.C.C. warrant out for his arrest for war crimes. … Essentially, you know, he has enacted a policy of mass murdering Palestinian journalists in Gaza by the hundreds.”

Baddar called Netanyahu “a monstrous character.” Healy, visible in a split screen format, nods his head while Baddar makes these false accusations against Netanyahu.

Healy defends a Times headline and says for the most part the paper gets them right, but in the text portion of the piece, he cedes some ground to Baddar.

Baddar says, “If there is ever a Hamas attack on Israelis, that always makes headlines. There’s always a sense of the story, the human angle, who these people are, in a way that you’ve had now virtually daily Israeli attacks on Gaza still ongoing during the so-called cease-fire. We don’t see that same level of humanization. It doesn’t break news. We don’t know who these children are who are getting killed day in and day out. And sometimes it is about what’s missing.”

Healy replies, “You make a fair point about humanization. It has been such a challenge for us over the last few years of not being able to get New York Times reporters into Gaza. We pressed the Israeli government on this. We have covered, I think, really powerfully, including with a Palestinian reporter on the ground in Gaza who works for us, the issues of hunger, of famine, of death, mass casualties there. But you’re right, we’re not able to go in and bear witness and tell the stories of individuals as deeply as we want.”

The Times was so eager to “humanize” the famine issue that it ran not one but two front-page photos of emaciated-appearing children who actually had separate, preexisting medical conditions.

The Times later ran an editors’ note about one such child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, but used another one, of Najwa Hussein Hajjaj, without mentioning the condition.

Pictures highlighted by David Collier showed Mohammed’s mother and brother appearing normal.

After Baddar accuses the Times of helping Israel “whitewash some of the worst crimes in history,” Healy replies in the video, “Omar, I wanted you to have the last word. I really appreciate you talking to me about this. Thank you.”

The Times eliminated the “Public Editor” role that Healy’s newsletter is sort of helping to revive in part because it fueled internal acrimony.

The Times has a photographer, Saher Alghorra, in Gaza who won a Pulitzer Prize this year. Subsequent Times coverage has featured stories like:

To pay for his wedding, Saeed Kafarneh, 21, worked for several months doing odd jobs and selling gas tanks and cartons of aid he received from relief groups to raise about $2,000.

“We worked so hard to make it happen,” Mr. Kafarneh said. “But thank God, we did it.”

Last month, Mr. Kafarneh married his wife, Nermeen Abdul Hadi, in a displaced persons’ camp in the central Gaza Strip, where Mr. Kafarneh’s family had been sheltering.

On the day of the ceremony, Mr. Kafarneh and his relatives decorated a large tent donated by a Pakistani aid organization, setting up lights and arranging flowers. They rented a large loudspeaker.

In one Palestinian custom, grooms bathe beforehand at a bathhouse or friend’s home, a ritual marking the transition to married life. Instead, friends and neighbors poured water on a grinning Mr. Kafarneh in a tent while they cheered and danced.

Or, a Times video: “Since the cease-fire in October, Israeli forces have killed one child or teenager in Gaza every day on average, according to UNICEF. Raghad Ashour, an ambitious 17-year-old student, became one of them when she was hit by an airstrike as she walked home from school. … Here, she is celebrating her last birthday at a restaurant in Gaza. She also volunteered as a mentor for younger children as part of a UNICEF program called Youth Champions. Raghad’s teacher told us about her dedication to her studies.”

Healy’s explanation that “We pressed the Israeli government on this” also omits that the Hamas terrorist organization, which has broken its pledge to disarm, controls press coverage and much else in the area of Gaza where the Arab population is concentrated. Other news organizations have shown some interesting items recently.

The Qatar-government-owned Al Jazeera showed a Gaza “strongman competition” that undercut the famine and misery narrative. France 24 had on a doctor talking about how there were parts of Gaza hospitals used as terrorist bases.

Anyway, Healy showed a flash of brilliance with a recent interview with a law professor about the Times habit of labeling conservative professors but not liberal ones.

More transparency at the Times and engagement with critics is welcome.

Maybe he will have me on someday (yeah, right). Yet this particular edition of his newsletter—like another recent one featuring New York Times resident “genius” Nikole Hannah-Jones—risks generating more backlash than trust, exposing the Times to more, not less, ridicule.

A few more clunkers and the Healy video newsletter could wind up meeting the same fate as the Times “public editor” role and the column that went with it: canceled.