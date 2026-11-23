Former GOP aide indicted for allegedly staging anti-Trump attack after paying to have face slashed

Prosecutors say Natalie Greene fabricated an armed ambush, while investigators found matching zip ties in her Maserati.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Federal prosecutors have indicted a former aide to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., and an alleged accomplice for fabricating a politically motivated assault in New Jersey, accusing the aide of paying $500 for deliberate cuts to her face and neck before falsely reporting an attack by armed men.

Natalie Greene of Ocean City faces charges of conspiracy, conveying false information and hoaxes, and making false statements to the FBI.

Anamaria Moe of Ventnor was charged with conspiracy and hoax offenses.

According to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Greene arranged a scarification procedure at a Pennsylvania studio on July 23, 2025, hours before the alleged assault.

Investigators say Greene initially contacted the body modification artist on June 3, 2025, providing a photograph illustrating the cuts she wanted.

She subsequently presented identification, signed a waiver and paid for the procedure.

Prosecutors allege that someone also wrote “Trump Whore” on Greene’s stomach and “[Federal Official 1] is Racist” on her back.

Later that evening, at 10:36 p.m., Moe contacted emergency services from the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve, claiming three men had attacked them because Greene worked for Van Drew, identified in the indictment as “Federal Official 1.”

Officers discovered Greene lying near a trail, restrained with zip ties and suffering multiple lacerations. Matching restraints were subsequently recovered from her Maserati.

Investigators also identified an online search for “zip ties near me” conducted on Moe’s cellphone two days before the incident.

Following hospital treatment, Greene repeated her account during a July 25 interview with FBI and local investigators, alleging that attackers struck her, cut her and threatened her with a firearm.

Prosecutors say she deleted communications with the scarification artist immediately after the interview.

Van Drew’s office previously confirmed Greene was “no longer associated with the congressman’s government office.”

A spokesperson also expressed concern for her welfare, saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with her” and “we hope she’s getting the care she needs.”

Fox News Digital reported seeking comment from Van Drew’s office and attorneys for the defendants.