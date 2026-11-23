A petition calling for his reinstatement gathered more than 180,000 signatures, including from thousands of Nvidia employees and tech leaders, including Elon Musk.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Nvidia’s board of directors has unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, chief executive officer, and board member, effective immediately, the company announced Monday. The decision reverses the board’s public position of less than a week ago.

In its statement, the board said it voted after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA,” said board chair Harvey Jones.

The board said it received input from senior U.S. government officials and, based on that input, is confident that Huang’s reinstatement “poses no national security risk.”

Huang said he is returning to the role “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 after reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a woman believed to be a Chinese intelligence contact.

At Nvidia’s earnings call last week, Jones said the board “does not intend to reinstate” Huang, even after Huang said publicly that he would be honored to return if asked.

Pressure for his return built rapidly. A petition calling for his reinstatement gathered more than 180,000 signatures, including from thousands of Nvidia employees, and tech leaders, including Elon Musk, backed a public letter urging the board to bring him back.

President Donald Trump said he would support Huang’s return and on Monday wrote on social media that he hoped the board would reinstate him.

The leadership crisis hit the company’s market value hard. Nvidia shares fell 14% on Friday, capping a 23% weekly drop, the steepest since the 2008 financial crisis.

The stock jumped about 9% in early trading Monday after Trump’s post.

The board’s independent committee investigating reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue its work through to its conclusion, the company said.

Huang said he fully supports the investigation and will cooperate with it.

Nvidia also said it has formed a National Security and Export Control Committee made up solely of independent directors and is searching for a chief compliance officer.

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as chief financial officer. Jones remains board chair.

Huang’s return is significant for Israel, home to Nvidia’s largest operation outside the United States.

The company employs more than 5,000 people in Israel across seven development centers, from Yokneam to Be’er Sheva.