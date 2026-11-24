WATCH: Brooklyn imam prays for Allah to decimate the Jews, grant glory to Muslims November 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brooklyn-imam-prays-for-allah-to-decimate-the-jews-grant-glory-to-muslims/ Email Print A Brooklyn imam used his Friday sermon to pray for Allah to decimate the Jews, stand with fellow Muslims in Palestine, and grant glory to Islam. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/6gmUdBxNJKjEBUgA.mp4 BrooklynRadical IslamTerrorismviolence