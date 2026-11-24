Senior Hamas official assassinated in Israeli strike on Gaza

Naeem Abu Nahel, head of Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, was killed in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) (Screenshot/X)

Fatah members had accused Naeem Abu Nahel of overseeing political persecution, including the arrests, torture and killings of Hamas’ political rivals.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Hamas official was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed in a joint statement.

Naeem Abu Nahel, head of Hamas’ internal security apparatus in Gaza, was killed in a joint operation carried out by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), three months after his predecessor was arrested by Israeli troops operating in the Strip.

“We commend the IDF and Shin Bet for implementing our government’s offensive policy,” Netanyahu and Katz said in the statement.

“No terrorist will succeed in escaping the long arm of the State of Israel,” they added.

According to the statement, Abu Nahel headed a secretive Hamas unit responsible for protecting the terror group’s senior leadership. The unit organized leaders’ schedules, transported them between secret meeting locations and provided secure communications.

The unit also compiled intelligence reports for senior Hamas officials, helping them with “decision-making and in carrying out terror plots against the State of Israel,” according to the IDF.

Abu Nahel had also been accused by Hamas’ political rivals in Fatah of overseeing a brutal campaign against the group’s supporters in Gaza. Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, governed the Gaza Strip until Hamas seized control in a violent coup in 2007.

Over the years, Fatah members have accused Abu Nahel of targeting their supporters through arrests, torture and even murder.

Earlier this month, Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza.

Like Abu Nahel, Abu Younis had held his position for only two months. His predecessor was killed in an Israeli strike in September.