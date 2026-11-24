WATCH: Lebanese nuclear physicist claims Iran could strike Israel with assassinations or a dirty bomb November 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-nuclear-physicist-claims-iran-could-strike-israel-with-assassinations-or-a-dirty-bomb/ Email Print Lebanese nuclear physicist Dr. Hadi Daloul said that if Iran hits Israel with a dirty bomb causing massive destruction, no Arab country would dare oppose it. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/p_KZVl6nb8P6K0-a.mp4 assassinationsdirty bombIran