Guatemala reportedly pushes to limit the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court amid mounting US pressure.

By World Israel News Staff

Guatemala has reportedly circulated a diplomatic proposal aimed at restricting the International Criminal Court’s ability to prosecute citizens of countries that are not parties to its founding treaty, potentially addressing longstanding objections raised by the United States and Israel to the court’s activities.

The initiative was reportedly presented to diplomats representing ICC member states during a closed-door meeting in The Hague on November 18, ahead of the annual gathering of the court’s Assembly of States Parties, Middle East Eye reported Monday.

The Guatemalan government subsequently disputed the report, denying that it had submitted a proposal intended to restrict the court’s jurisdiction.

According to Middle East Eye, the three-page document advocates negotiations with Washington over possible changes to the conditions under which the ICC can exercise jurisdiction over citizens of non-member states.

Under the proposed arrangements, the court could be required to obtain authorization from a suspect’s country of citizenship before pursuing criminal proceedings, even in cases involving alleged offenses committed on territory already subject to the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Such a change could have far-reaching implications for the court’s proceedings against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as investigations involving American military personnel.

Neither Israel nor the United States has ratified the Rome Statute, the international treaty establishing the ICC. Both countries have rejected the court’s assertion of jurisdiction over their citizens without their consent.

The reported Guatemalan initiative also calls for clarification of international rules governing the immunity of government officials, potentially through an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice.

Other provisions reportedly address the obligation of ICC prosecutors to give national authorities an opportunity to investigate allegations domestically before pursuing international criminal proceedings, an issue that has figured prominently in Israel’s legal challenges to the court.

Guatemala, which maintains close diplomatic ties with Israel and relocated its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, denied seeking to undermine the ICC.

“Our official position is that we did not submit a text to limit the jurisdiction of the ICC,” the Guatemalan government said in a statement cited by the local newspaper La Hora.

The controversy comes as the Trump administration intensifies its campaign against the ICC over its investigations involving Israel and the United States.

In October, Washington announced sweeping additional sanctions against the court, giving it six months to address American demands before the measures take full effect in April 2027.

The administration has demanded the cancellation of the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, an end to investigations targeting American personnel in Afghanistan and changes to the Rome Statute protecting citizens of non-member countries from prosecution.

In his February 2025 executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials, President Donald Trump accused the court of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on November 21, 2024, over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, charges Israel has categorically rejected.

Israel has also argued that the court failed to properly respect the country’s independent judicial system and its authority to investigate allegations against Israeli military and government officials.

Earlier this month, ICC judges ordered the closure of the existing Afghanistan investigation, which had encompassed allegations against American personnel, while authorizing a new investigation focused on the Taliban. Prosecutors have sought to challenge the decision.

Canadian ICC Judge Kimberly Prost, who was previously sanctioned by the Trump administration, acknowledged the importance of diplomatic engagement with Washington but insisted that there must be “clear red lines” in such negotiations.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard likewise warned that Washington’s demands represented a “death knell for the independence of the International Criminal Court.”

The ICC’s Assembly of States Parties is scheduled to convene in The Hague from November 30 through December 7. The gathering had originally been scheduled to take place at United Nations headquarters in New York but was relocated in September.