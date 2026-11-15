Jerusalem court awards NIS 25M to hostages after former ICC prosecutor fails to file defense

Khan is also accused of failing to seek warrants against additional Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders responsible for holding hostages.

By David Israel, TPS

The Jerusalem District Court on Saturday night ordered former International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan to pay NIS 25 million ($7.8 million) to Eitan Mor and the families of hostages Avinatan Or and Omri Miran.

Judge Eran Shilo issued the ruling after Khan failed to submit a defense despite being properly served with the lawsuit.

Filed in August 2025, while Hamas still held the three men, the lawsuit alleged that Khan’s conduct helped the terrorists prolong their captivity.

The families, represented by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner of Shurat Hadin, accused Khan of delaying arrest warrant requests against Hamas leaders for eight months while linking them to warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

They also accused him of failing to seek warrants against additional Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders responsible for holding hostages.

The plaintiffs included newly elected Knesset member Tzvika Mor, Eitan’s father.