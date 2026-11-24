Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot arrives to the party's faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** גדי איזנקוט ישר יו"ר מפלגה ישיבת סיעה כנסת הכנסת ה-26 פוליטיקאים פוליטיקה ירושלים ישראל

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot reportedly weighs sweeping draft exemption for yeshiva students in bid to form government.

By World Israel News Staff

Former IDF Chief of Staff and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot is reportedly considering a military conscription framework that would eliminate enlistment quotas and grant exemptions to all full-time yeshiva students, as part of efforts to secure the support of the ultra-Orthodox parties for a government under his leadership.

According to a joint report Tuesday by Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal and Kikar HaShabbat journalist Yishai Cohen, the proposed arrangement would allow men engaged in full-time Torah study to continue their studies without facing sanctions for failing to enlist in the IDF.

In exchange, senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis would publicly call on men not engaged in Torah study to undertake military or civilian national service.

The framework would also introduce more stringent oversight of yeshivas to prevent men from obtaining military exemptions by falsely claiming to be full-time students.

Among the measures under consideration is the introduction of biometric identification systems at yeshivas to verify students’ attendance.

Ultra-Orthodox representatives would also cooperate with the IDF to expand military units and service programs designed to accommodate the religious requirements of ultra-Orthodox soldiers.

Former Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri, who previously supported a similar conscription framework, is representing Eisenkot in the negotiations.

The reported concessions follow the rejection of an earlier proposal by Eisenkot by senior Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the spiritual leaders of United Torah Judaism’s Degel HaTorah faction.

The rabbis opposed any arrangement that would impose numerical restrictions on the number of yeshiva students eligible for exemptions from military service.

Rabbi Hirsch has also reportedly instructed party representatives to prioritize resolving the legal status of yeshiva students classified as military deserters, rather than securing the restoration of government funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions.

The negotiations represent a significant departure from the positions articulated during the election campaign by several parties belonging to the bloc seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who for years opposed joining governments with the ultra-Orthodox parties over the conscription issue, recently lifted his veto on cooperation with those factions and indicated that he would accept legislation based on the draft bill he promoted as defense minister in 2018.

Both Yashar and United Torah Judaism cautioned Tuesday that no agreement had been reached.

Yashar said much of the information circulating regarding the coalition negotiations was inaccurate or incomplete, adding that it would “refrain from commenting on the various reports and speculation.”

United Torah Judaism similarly denied reports of a breakthrough, emphasizing that any agreement would be subject to approval by its rabbinical leadership.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich accused Eisenkot’s bloc of abandoning its previous positions on ultra-Orthodox conscription in an effort to gain power.

“An alliance between the ultra-Orthodox and the Left would be a foolish move that will ultimately backfire on them,” Smotrich wrote on X.

He also condemned the possibility of the ultra-Orthodox parties supporting a government dependent on the votes of the Islamist Ra’am party.

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas, meanwhile, told Radio Al-Shams on Tuesday that negotiations were currently focused on forming a government involving both ultra-Orthodox and Arab political parties.

“The focus right now is on a government in which the ultra-Orthodox and Arabs will be partners,” Abbas said.

Even if Eisenkot succeeds in securing the agreement of the ultra-Orthodox leadership, the proposed conscription framework could face substantial legal obstacles.

In June 2024, the High Court of Justice unanimously ruled that the government lacked the legal authority to maintain blanket military service exemptions for yeshiva students in the absence of legislation authorizing such arrangements.

It remains unclear whether the court would uphold new legislation granting sweeping exemptions to Torah students without binding enlistment targets.

Eisenkot has approximately two weeks remaining under the mandate granted to him by President Isaac Herzog to form a government.

Alongside his negotiations with United Torah Judaism, Eisenkot’s bloc is conducting parallel talks with Netanyahu’s Likud over the possibility of establishing a national unity government.

Eisenkot has previously indicated that should both negotiating tracks fail, he would seek to establish a minority government, potentially dependent on parliamentary support from Arab factions.