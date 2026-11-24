The ministry’s Rehabilitation Department is now treating 92,300 soldiers and security personnel wounded in conflicts.

By World Israel News Staff

The Defense Ministry has revealed the scale of the physical and psychological toll that the wars and conflicts since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, invasion have taken on Israeli security personnel, with tens of thousands seeking rehabilitation services for physical and mental injuries sustained during their service.

About 31,500 soldiers, reservists and other security personnel have sought rehabilitation services through the Defense Ministry since October 7, the ministry said in a statement released Tuesday. The figures underscore the extensive impact of nearly three years of conflict involving Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran.

The majority of those seeking assistance reported psychological difficulties, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and trouble readjusting to civilian life. Some 19,600 people — approximately 62% of those seeking rehabilitation — requested psychological support.

Of those, around 9,400 reported both psychological and physical injuries, while another 10,100 sought help solely for psychological difficulties.

The Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department provides assistance to Israeli security personnel beyond the ranks of the IDF. Its services are also available to members of specialized police units, civilian first-response teams and other security personnel injured in the line of duty.

The department said the total number of people currently receiving treatment has reached 92,300. That figure includes individuals wounded in conflicts and wars predating October 7, 2023.

Given Israel’s population of approximately 10.3 million, the figure represents nearly 0.9% of the country’s residents — close to one in every 100 people — who are receiving Defense Ministry rehabilitation services for injuries sustained in conflict.

Other figures released by the ministry showed that women account for just 8% of security personnel wounded in conflicts since October 7. More than half of those injured since the massacre during military service were reservists.

The department is also currently treating nine people aged 100 or older who were injured in earlier rounds of conflict or war.