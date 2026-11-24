An oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. (Shutterstock)

The country is facing food and energy shortages, while the government is struggling to pay a living salary to public sector employees.

By Shay Khatiri, Middle East Forum

Iran is feeling the pressure from the naval blockade. Resolute not to cede ground on its demands, it is now preparing to break the blockade.

Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi both reiterated that Iran does not tolerate the “neither peace, nor war” limbo, with Araghchi adding that Iran should not make diplomatic concessions because it has won the war.

Elsewhere, he added that a land blockade against Iran is impossible.

Assistant Foreign Minister Kazem Gharib-Abadi and the ministry’s spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, separately said that Iran “will not tolerate” the blockade and will “do anything necessary” to break it.

Journalists and officials are debating the best way to break the blockade to extricate Iran from this situation.

Fars News tweeted a thread on November 19, 2026, about how to break the blockade.

Invoking a story from the Persian epic poem, Shahnameh, about a nationalist uprising against the Arab tyrant, Zahhak.

This was itself interesting; the regime did not choose an Islamic tale as it increasingly appeals to nationalism.

The regime advised breaking the blockade by simultaneously pushing through a large convoy while increasing the cost of the blockade.

A video from November 20 shows an Iranian oil tanker sailing near the Strait of Hormuz.

The next day, Khabar Online wrote that the Fars News recommendation “quickly entered the operational phase.”

It separately reported that a convoy had started its journey to China, quoting Ahmad Fatemi, a member of the parliament, that the United States should either allow them to pass or prepare itself for war.

“Our inventories no longer have space to stock missiles,” he said.

On November 22, Iranian media began to walk back these claims. A state television analyst said that the reports appear to have been false.

Tasnim News, close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, wrote, “Iran’s planning to break the blockade is certain, but no media or person is aware of [the plan].”

It blamed the news on “the surrenderers” who fabricated the story to argue for concessions given the failure of this last resort.

On the same day, Nour News bemoaned contradictory reports, adding, “Even behind the scenes … sources say different things.” Tabnak disputed the report about the convoy the next day.

Whether the story is true or not, Iran is running out of patience. The same Nour News article also mentioned that “it is certain” that Iran should “disarm” the United States of the blockade as a tool.

Retired Ambassador Jafar Ghannadbashi, argued on November 22 that Iran should take advantage of U.S. idleness and take the initiative to break the blockade.

He concluded that the United States has lost but will not admit defeat until Iran forces Washington to do so.

On November 23, Ebrahim Azizi, chair of the parliament’s committee on national security and foreign policy, said, “We will not allow the American enemy to continue to blockade.”

It is unclear what caused the sudden exuberance and quick retractions. The report could have been false; the convoy might have turned around after facing the U.S. Navy; or, Iran just might be trying to avoid unnecessary attention to its operation.

Yet Iran is considering its options to break the blockade as it feels the pressure. The country is facing food and energy shortages, while the government is struggling to pay a living salary to public sector employees.

Commander of U.S. Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper claimed on October 18, 2026, “The financial strain on Iran’s military has become so significant that there are reports of Iran-aligned militia groups across the region withholding payments to their soldiers in order to funnel money back to the IRGC, which also is not paying its troops.”

This is the most important factor in measuring Iran’s desperation.

Consequently, the regime will have no choice but to either break the blockade or concede to the United States. Public statements suggest that it has opted for another confrontation.