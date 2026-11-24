Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered in a terror attack, holds a press conference in Efrat, April 10, 2023. (Oren Ben Hakoon/FLASH90)

Dee was represented in his lawsuit by Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center, a Tel Aviv-based NGO that defends Israel through court systems worldwide, including representing terror victims.

By David Isaac, JNS

The Palestinian Authority reached an out-of-court settlement last month with Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and two daughters were murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack in 2023, after he brought suit against the P.A. last year in British court, arguing that the P.A.’s so-called pay-for-slay program incentivized terror.

“They settled faster than I could have anticipated,” Dee told JNS.

“I now understand that they had no defense against our claim that they were financing the terrorists who murdered my wife and daughters,” he said.

“They publish in Arabic their ‘terms’ for paying terrorists. A maximum of 12,000 shekels [~$3,500] per month for someone who gets a 30-year prison sentence (i.e., kills innocent Israeli civilians). This is in comparison with about 2,000 shekels [~$600] per month that they pay a doctor or teacher in Ramallah. The P.A. does not claim to be anything other than a terror organization,” he continued.

A Foreign Office spokesman told the Telegraph on Saturday that the department condemns the pay-for-slay stipends.

“Payments to terrorists and their families are unacceptable and undermine the pursuit of peace and stability in the region,” the spokesman said.

The British government has “consistently” raised the issue with the P.A., and “the Palestinian Authority has made clear the practice has ended.”

However, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), an Israel-based NGO that monitors the P.A., has repeatedly shown that the pay-for-slay program never stopped.

In February, PMW issued a report showing the P.A. had been engaged in a years-long deception designed to hoodwink international donors.

“The U.K.’s willful blindness is as odious as it is laughable,” Itamar Marcus, PMW’s founder and director, told JNS.

“Britain is putting money into the P.A.’s right hand while it admits that the P.A. pays terrorists millions of pounds a year with its left hand,” he said.

“PMW has reported that released terrorists have admitted on TV that the P.A. payments to terrorists are necessary for recruitment. Britain and other funders of the P.A. are fundamental links in the terror chain and can no longer deny their direct responsibility for terrorism and murder of Israelis,” he continued.

The British Foreign Office provided at least £10 million (~$13 million) this year to the P.A.

The money is earmarked for government reforms, strengthening the P.A.’s internal processes, and paying the salaries of health workers, the Foreign Office told the Telegraph.

A separate £88 million (~$115.5 million) package for Palestinians in Gaza and Judea and Samaria was announced by the Foreign Office on Sept. 24. British taxpayer funds provided to the P.A. are “underpinned by robust controls,” the Foreign Office told the paper.

If the United Kingdom and the European Union really wanted to stop P.A. terror, they would announce “that as long as the P.A. funds terrorists, it will be designated as a terror-supporting entity, ineligible for any financial or political support,” Marcus said.

“The P.A.’s funding terror would come to an abrupt halt and many lives would be saved.”

Dee told JNS he had one message for the British government: “You are backing the wrong horse.”

“For decades, Britain has been funding the terror operations of the P.A. and recently declared it a state,” Dee said.

“Funding ‘education’ or ‘healthcare’ for an organization that pays $350 million per year to terrorists is just aiding and abetting terror. Stop funding terrorists. Support those who truly want peace.

“There are peace brokers in Judea and Samaria. For example, the Sheiks of Hebron represent around 1 million Palestinians and are crying out for independence, membership in the Abraham Accords, and freedom from the P.A. With foreign backing of the P.A., they despair that they will always be held hostage by the corrupt and violent P.A. If Britain cares about Palestinians, why do they not support the ones who truly want peace?” he said.

Dee was represented in his lawsuit by Shurat Hadin-Israel Law Center, a Tel Aviv-based NGO that defends Israel through court systems worldwide, including representing terror victims.

Shurat HaDin founder Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said in a Facebook post, “This is more than a legal victory. It is a moral one. It sends a clear message that those who support and reward terror can be held accountable. Nobody should be able to murder a Jew or reward those who do and walk away without paying a price.”

Dee, who is a British citizen and served as a community rabbi in England, immigrated to Israel with his family in 2014.

He said that he knows of other terror victims who have won out-of-court settlements from the P.A.

“This is all happening quietly. They are settling every case rapidly out of court with very generous terms because they don’t want the publicity,” he told the Telegraph.