According to a report on a Chabad website, the target was the city’s synagogue, where Chabad emissary Rabbi Akiva Chudinov serves the community.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had foiled a plot to bomb a Jewish house of worship in the southern Russian resort city of Kislovodsk.

It said it arrested a Russian citizen aged 21 who was carrying a 3.5-kilogram improvised explosive device packed with shrapnel.

According to the FSB, the suspect was detained on Nov. 19 while on his way to carry out the attack.

The agency said he was acting on orders from an international terrorist organization, had embraced its extremist ideology and had sworn allegiance to its leader.

It said he was in contact with a handler outside Russia who guided him as he prepared the attack.

Authorities said the suspect conducted surveillance of the target area to find out when the largest number of people gathered there.

He then built the bomb himself and added shrapnel components meant to increase casualties in the blast.

The FSB released a video of the operation along with its announcement. The footage shows armed officers in helmets and face coverings arresting the suspect on a street.

A bomb disposal robot with a mechanical arm then lifts a backpack, and a sapper in a protective suit works inside a taped-off area.

Other clips show a search of an apartment, with wires and other items laid out on a table, and the suspect sitting for questioning with his face blurred.

The FSB said a search of the suspect’s home turned up more bomb-making materials and communication devices, including correspondence and instructions he had received from a representative of the terrorist organization.

Authorities also said he told interrogators he had planned to flee to Syria after the attack and join illegal armed groups there.

A criminal case has been opened against him on suspicion of attempting to commit a terrorist attack.

The Russian statement did not name the synagogue and described the target only as a Jewish religious institution.

According to a report on a Chabad website, the target was the city’s synagogue, where Chabad emissary Rabbi Akiva Chudinov serves the community.

The historic complex was rededicated about a year ago after a lengthy restoration.

The report said the synagogue and the adjacent rabbi’s house were built in the late 19th century.

During the Soviet era the building stopped serving the community, passed into private hands and fell into disrepair over the years.

In February 2019, the complex was purchased with help from donors Naum Babaev and Leonid Khanukaev, with the blessing of Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and Rabbi Yitzchak Kogan, rabbi of the Bolshaya Bronnaya synagogue in Moscow.

Rabbi Chudinov led the restoration, which took about six years. Prayer services, Torah classes, and Shabbat and holiday events resumed at the site even before the work was finished, along with programs for children and women.

The renovated complex was inaugurated in November 2025 in the presence of Rabbi Lazar and local government officials.

During that visit, the historic building’s mikvahs, or ritual baths, were also inspected, among them an ancient mikvah discovered in the basement and restored.

A Jewish center now operates alongside the synagogue. It serves the local community and Jewish visitors to the resort city.