Regime change was never a central goal of Operation Epic Fury, the president said.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said he believes it is possible to topple the Iranian regime through military action, but stressed that regime change was not one of the objectives of Operation Epic Fury.

His primary concern, he said, has always been ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump described the war as a success and accused his Democratic political rivals of trying to portray it negatively for political reasons.

Israel’s openly stated goal of seeing the Iranian regime toppled and replaced by a more pro-Western government is “probably doable,” Trump told the Post.

However, he emphasized that such an outcome was not among his top priorities.

“I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” Trump said, reiterating that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon had always been his main goal.

Trump also scoffed at a recent announcement by the Iranian government that it planned to seek compensation from Washington after a U.S. airstrike struck a school at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, killing dozens of students and staff.

“Well, I want compensation for the people that they’ve killed, which is far more because they’ve killed…75,000 protesters in the last seven month,” Trump told the Post.

The president added that Iran has “killed our people for years,” referencing the bombing of the USS Cole, a U.S. Navy destroyer attacked by an Iran-backed terrorist group while docked in Yemen in 2000.

“Iran has killed many, many hundreds of Americans,” Trump continued. “So if they want to play the compensation game, we win.”

Trump concluded his remarks about the war — amid mixed signals from his administration about the possibility of renewed, intense strikes against Iran — by arguing that Washington and Tehran had effectively been in a state of conflict for decades, dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“This war started in 1979,” Trump said. “I didn’t start it, but I was the only president that was willing to go and do it.”