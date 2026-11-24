The court’s reliance on UN reports is especially relevant to Israel, which has repeatedly challenged the impartiality and accuracy of international investigations into its conduct in Gaza.

By Debbie Weiss, The Algemeiner

A divided International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made genocide easier to prove while insisting it has not changed the rules, legal experts warned after a landmark ruling against Myanmar that could strengthen South Africa’s case against Israel.

In a 9-6 decision on Thursday, the UN’s highest court found Myanmar responsible for genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority during a brutal 2017 military campaign.

It was the first time the court had held a state directly responsible for genocide, but six dissenting judges accused the majority of weakening the legal standard for proving the crime.

Prof. Yuval Shany, an international law expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, told The Algemeiner that “formally the bar remains the same,” referring to the requirements of “only reasonable inference and fully conclusive evidence.”

In other words, the court still requires genocide to be the only reasonable explanation for a state’s actions.

But Shany said its willingness to consider a wider range of evidence together, rather than concentrating on the military campaign itself, had made that standard easier to meet.

“It has become easier to prove genocide,” he said.

The ruling could complicate Israel’s defense against South Africa’s accusation that its war against the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Genocide requires proof of an intention to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part.

Civilian deaths, even those resulting from war crimes, are not enough on their own to establish that intent.

In Myanmar’s case, however, the ICJ considered not only the military’s actions in 2017 but also decades of discriminatory laws, anti-Rohingya rhetoric, earlier security operations, and the forced displacement of civilians.

The judges concluded that the evidence, taken together, demonstrated an intention to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population.

The same approach could allow the court to consider Israel’s policies toward Gaza before the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, including the blockade and previous rounds of conflict with Hamas, when examining South Africa’s allegations.

Andrew Fox, a former British Army major and senior associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told The Algemeiner that the judges had said they were “changing nothing” but had in fact “changed everything.”

Fox pointed to the expanded assessment of evidence, the court’s interpretation of the convention’s provision concerning the destruction of a group “in part,” and the considerable weight it gave to UN investigative reports.

The court’s reliance on UN reports is especially relevant to Israel, which has repeatedly challenged the impartiality and accuracy of international investigations into its conduct in Gaza.

In September 2025, a UN commission chaired by Navi Pillay, who also serves as a judge on the ICJ, accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a finding Jerusalem rejected as a politically motivated fabrication.

Pillay, who won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, has faced years of accusations of antisemitism and entrenched anti-Israel bias.

She previously endorsed sanctions against what she called “apartheid Israel” and dismissed concerns about antisemitism within her commission as a “diversion.”

Following her Nobel win, Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused her of promoting the “genocide lie” and enabling antisemitism within the UN.

Israel has also disputed UN-backed assessments of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, particularly the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s (IPC) August 2025 declaration of famine in parts of the territory.

Israeli officials challenged the methodology and underlying data. By July 2026, the IPC no longer classified any area of Gaza as experiencing famine, while a separate survey of child malnutrition found low rates of acute malnutrition.

The Myanmar ruling could now give greater legal weight to disputed UN reports accusing Israel of genocide, potentially strengthening South Africa’s case despite serious questions about the investigations’ credibility and accuracy.

The court also found that a military campaign against an armed insurgency could constitute genocide if the evidence established an intention to destroy a protected population.

Myanmar, which called the ruling “unfair,” maintained that its campaign was a response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

The ICJ rejected that explanation as insufficient to account for the systematic killing of civilians, widespread sexual violence, attacks on fleeing families, and destruction of villages.

The circumstances in Gaza are substantially different. Israel launched its war after Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, in which approximately 1,200 people were killed and 251 abducted.

Its military confronted an armed terrorist organization that had embedded tunnels, weapons facilities, and command centers within densely populated civilian areas.

As Fox pointed out, Myanmar’s military systematically targeted Rohingya communities rather than limiting its operations to insurgents, and there was no record of evacuation warnings comparable to those issued by Israel in Gaza.

In a separate interview with author Dan Senor on the “Call me Back” podcast, Fox noted that Israel had been compiling evidence of its military objectives, civilian-protection measures, and humanitarian assistance.

He argued that targeting records, assessments of proportionality and evidence of evacuation warnings would be critical to demonstrating that Israel was fighting Hamas rather than attempting to destroy the Palestinian population.

Israel has consistently maintained that its campaign targeted the Hamas terrorist group, not Palestinians as a people.

South Africa, however, argues that the destruction in Gaza, humanitarian conditions, and statements by Israeli officials establish genocidal intent.

Fox acknowledged that inflammatory remarks by ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich could complicate Israel’s defense, but emphasized that neither sat on the war cabinet directing the Gaza campaign or had operational authority over the IDF, limiting the weight their statements should carry as evidence of genocidal intent.

He also warned that remarks by Israeli officials had sometimes been quoted without the context clarifying that they were referring to Hamas rather than the Palestinian population.

Distinguishing political rhetoric and individual misconduct from government-directed military policy, he argued, would be essential to Israel’s defense.

Six of the ICJ’s 15 judges dissented in the Myammar case, accusing the majority of weakening the strict standard for proving genocide.

They argued that evidence of atrocities, mass displacement or persecution does not necessarily prove an intention to destroy a population and that the court had failed to rule out other explanations for Myanmar’s conduct before concluding that genocide had occurred.

The dissenters also challenged the heavy reliance on UN investigative reports and warned that the ruling risked transferring the burden of proof onto the accused state.

British barrister Natasha Hausdorff, legal director of UK Lawyers for Israel Charitable Trust, condemned both the outcome and the court’s conflicting legal interpretations.

“This dog’s dinner of an outcome is a perfect example of what happens when international courts and tribunals become politicized,” Hausdorff told The Algemeiner.

“The weaponization of international law on the legal threshold for genocide has occasioned entirely incoherent legal analysis across multiple contradictory positions from the judges of the ICJ.”